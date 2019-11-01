Rajesh Bhushan given additional charge of Secretary (Security) in Cabinet

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday gave Rajesh Bhushan the additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

In a notice by the government, the competent authority approved the assignment of the additional charge of the given post to Bhushan.

Bhushan, a 1987 IAS Officer from Bihar is currently the Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat. (ANI)

