New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday gave Rajesh Bhushan the additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat.
In a notice by the government, the competent authority approved the assignment of the additional charge of the given post to Bhushan.
Bhushan, a 1987 IAS Officer from Bihar is currently the Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat. (ANI)
Rajesh Bhushan given additional charge of Secretary (Security) in Cabinet
ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:05 IST
