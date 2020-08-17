Rajesh Deshmukh is new Pune collector, NK Ram joins PMO as deputy secretary

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed IAS officer Rajesh Deshmukh as the new collector of Pune.

Deshmukh was serving as the Managing Director of the Hafkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited in Mumbai.

He has been appointed after the then collector Naval Kishore Ram was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as a deputy secretary. (ANI)

