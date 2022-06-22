Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer appeals to citizens to cast votes tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer Delhi, Ranbir Singh, on Wednesday has appealed to the voters of Rajinder Nagar Constituency to serve the democracy by casting their valuable vote on the polling day, said a press release.

CEO also appealed to the citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks at all times while casting their votes at the polling booths. When coming to the polling booth, they should bring their voter slip. If a voter has not received a voter slip, he/she should check the name on the voter list by calling 1,950 or on the voter helpline app, added the statement.

The seat fell vacant after its MLA Raghav Chadha, of the AAP, resigned and got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after his party stormed to power in that state.



Further, Dr. Singh informed that all preparations have been made for conducting free and fair polls in Rajinder Nagar. The total number of voters in the constituency are 1,64,698 comprising 92,221 Male; 72,473 Female and four Third Gender Voters. There are 591 PwD Electors, 39 Visually Impaired Electors, and 64 Service Voters.



First-time voters within the age of 18-19 years are 1,899. The Gender ratio stands at 786 and a total of 190 polling stations have been set up at 21 different locations in Rajinder Nagar Constituency to help the eligible voters cast their valuable votes on the polling day.

CEO Delhi informed that a Free Pick and Drop facility for Divyangjan Voters, Senior Citizens (80+), Pregnant Ladies, and lactating mothers will be provided on the polling day. The beneficiaries may request the same by calling the Voter Helpline Number '1950' or by clicking on the Pick and Drop icon on CEO Delhi and DEO New Delhi websites. All senior citizens and PwD voters are registered to avail of the free Pick & Drop facility.

The CEO, Delhi further added that a total of six companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the Bye-poll election in the Rajinder Nagar Constituency, which includes four men and two women companies. Besides this, 308 Delhi Police Personnel and 177 Home Guards have also been deployed to conduct a free and fair by-poll.

All polling stations have been instructed to follow COVID protocols. The last one hour on the polling day will be used for voters who are COVID positive and in quarantine and wish to vote. CATS ambulances have been arranged for COVID-positive voters and this facility is being provided by the health teams of the New Delhi District.

Voting for the Rajinder Nagar bypoll is set to take place on June 23, 2022. More than 1.64 lakh voters are eligible to vote at as many as 190 polling stations that will be in place at 21 locations for the MLA election. The counting of votes for the Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha by-election will take place on June 26

The CEO further exhorted the voters to carry their Voter ID Card when going to the polling booth to cast their vote. Citizens without the Voter's ID Card can carry the following documents: Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC); Aadhar Card; MNREGA Job Card; iPassbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour; Driving License; PAN Card; Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; Indian Passport; Pension document with photograph; Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/State/Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies; Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and; Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. (ANI)

