Rajinikanth appeals to people to respect Ayodhya verdict

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Friday appealed to the people to remain calm and respect the judgement of the Ayodhya title suit case that is expected later this month.

"I appeal to people to remain calm and respect the verdict," he told reporters here.

From August to October, the Supreme Court held a day-to-day hearing for 40 days on a batch of petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's order trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

The verdict is expected to be pronounced before November 17, when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits from office. (ANI)

