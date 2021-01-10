Rajinikanth fans gather in Chennai to request actor to enter politics

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Members of Rajinikanth's fan club staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday to request the actor to take back his decision not to enter politics.



Chennai Police has permitted members of the Rajinikanth fan club to stage a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam.

In December last year, Megastar Rajinikanth has announced that he won't be entering politics, citing health reasons.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. (ANI)

