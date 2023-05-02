Rajinikanth knows nothing about Andhra politics, his speech is laughable: State tourism minister

Andhra Pradesh [India], May 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja hit out at actor Rajnikanth and said that he knows nothing about Andhra Pradesh politics and that his speech praising former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was laughable.

"Rajinikanth's speech is laughable. As an actor, Rajini has great respect. But, he knows nothing about Andhra Pradesh politics. Since he praised Chandrababu Naidu all his (Rajini) good name is getting damaged", Minister Roja said.

Roja alleged that the actor was speaking without knowing the Andhra Pradesh politics. "Having food at Chandra Babu Naidu's house and reading the script given is not a good approach", he said.



Minister Roja also said that the actor has quit politics and shouldn't be speaking politics now. "Rajini quit politics then why speak politics now? We all feel about Rajini greatly but today he has come down to zero. It's very painful to see an artist talk in such a way and become zero", she said.

"Praising Chandrababu Naidu has made NTR followers angry because Rajinikanth is praising that person who plotted NTR's murder", Minister Roja added.

Roja further said that any artist visiting other states should speak understanding that state's politics or remain silent, do their job and be good.

"Rajini quit politics, he may have unknowingly said what he has said. But I expect a statement from him on this for his own good", she said.

Attending the centenary celebrations of late NT Rama Rao in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Friday, actor Rajinikanth had spoken in praise of the former CM and his 'vision 2047' plan for the state which has sparked debates in opposition. (ANI)

