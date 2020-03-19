Rajinikanth lauds TN govt's measures taken against COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Actor-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday lauded the state government for the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state and urged people to join hands with the government to fight the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

"The measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu are very commendable. We should join with the government and work together for the prevention of this deadly virus," Rajinikanth tweeted.

The actor turned politician further requested the government to provide subsidies to the people whose lives have been affected.

"In this situation, my humble request to the government is to provide subsidies to the people whose lives have been affected. I will be grateful," the tweet added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabasker had earlier said that as many as 1,94,236 passengers have been screened in the city and so far only two persons were tested positive in Tamil Nadu for deadly coronavirus.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, several churches located in the city remain closed on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

