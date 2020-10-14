Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand for marriage hall

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor turned politician Rajinikanth has moved the Madras High Court against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 lakhs, by Greater Chennai Corporation, for his 'Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam' marriage hall in Chennai's Kodambakkam.



A bench of Justice Anita Sumanth on Wednesday warned Rajinikanth's counsel of imposing a cost for rushing to the court against the demand of Rs 6.5 lakhs towards property tax, after which his counsel sought time to withdraw their case.

Rajinikanth, in his petition, had submitted that he has not let out the marriage hall to anyone from March 24 due to the lockdown and therefore no revenue has been generated by the hall since.

According to the plea, the actor had on September 10 received a property tax invoice from the Greater Chennai Corporation for the payment of Rs 6.50 lakhs as property tax for the months April through September towards the marriage hall. (ANI)

