Rajinikanth to announce new political party on Dec 31

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Tamil cinema megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that he would announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections.

"A political party will be launched in January! We will work hard and register a victory," the actor tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, he had held a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram.

" We exchanged views in today's meeting with district secretaries. They assured they would support me in whatever decision I make. I will make a decision as soon as possible," he told reporters in Chennai after the meeting.

In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party later in the year.

"Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August. Based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November."

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. (ANI)