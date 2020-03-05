Rajinikanth to meet functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram today

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Actor Rajinikanth will meet the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Manram at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Kodambakkam on Thursday.

Rajinikanth's close aide Karate Thiyagarajan on Sunday said the actor will launch a political party by May or June this year.

Rajinikanth had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December 2017. (ANI)

