Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini attempts suicide in Vellore prison

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI): Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly attempted to commit suicide inside the Vellore Women's prison on Monday night, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday night, we received information that Nalini attempted to commit suicide in prison. Immediately, we enquired from police officials and prison officials. They said that the information is correct," Advocate P Pugalenthi told ANI here.

Pugalenthi alleged torture by jail officials and urged the authorities and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to transfer Nalini to another prison anticipating a threat to her life.

"Officials said that a convict had given an oral complaint against Nalini. At 8:30 pm, the jailer went to Nalini's cell and enquired about the complaint. During the inquiry, a quarrel took place between the jailer and Nalini. She got upset and attempted to commit suicide," Pugalenthi said.

"This is the view of the authorities. However, we don't believe this. She has served the last 30 years in prison and never attempted to take such steps. This is not believable. I think the jail officials had tortured her," he added.

Pugalenthi said he will also seek an inquiry into the matter.

"We are going to take action to seek the transfer of Nalini from Vellore prison. Because of this incident, I believe her safety is at stake. I request the jail authorities and the CM to transfer her to Chennai Puzhal prison," he said.

Nalini and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead. (ANI)

