Rajiv Gandhi Foundation license cancelled over violation of FCRA rules: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Minister of state for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told Rajya Sabha that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was cancelled under section 14 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Rai said that the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) license was cancelled under section 14 of the FCRA.



"The FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) was cancelled under section 14 of the FCRA, 2010 due to violation of provisions under sections 8(1)(a), 11, 17, 18, 19 and

conditions of registration under section 12(4)(a)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010," said MoS Nityanand Rai.

Rai also said that the association whose FCRA registration has been cancelled in terms of provisions under section 14 of the FCRA, 2010 shall not be eligible for registration or grant

of prior permission for a period of three years from the date of cancellation of registration.

