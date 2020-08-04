Rajiv Gandhi never visited Ramjanmbhoomi: VHP leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar on Monday junked the claim of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh that foundation stone for the Ram temple was laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, adding that he never visited the location.

He said that Kameshwar Chaupalji laid the foundation stone of the temple in 1989 and Rajiv Gandhi never visited Ram Temple.

"It is absolutely false. Kameshwar Chaupalji laid the foundation stone of the temple in 1989. Rajiv Gandhi Ji had no role in this. He never accepted that he supports the temple. He himself never visited the Ramjanmbhoomi," Kumar told ANI.

"Congress has been opposing it continuously," he added.

Meanwhile, Kumar said that they will try to work towards women empowerment and for the welfare of the backward class people.

Speaking to ANI here, he said, "With this Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya, we have imagined a future for India. An India where women are empowered, backward class people get jobs and are aware of the government policies and get the benefit from them. We will try to bring this change in the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate. (ANI)

