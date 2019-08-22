Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary observed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Senior state Congress leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A run was also organised to mark the occasion.

Senior Telangana Congress leaders including state party president Uttam Kumar and former lawmaker V Hanumanthrao paid tribute to former Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. The leaders also garlanded Rajiv Gandhi's statue in Somajiguda area of the city.

A "Sadbhava Run" was organised and state party chief presented the awards to the winners of the run.

Former MP Haumanth Rao has been organising the run for the last 18 years on the occasion of Gandhi's birth anniversary to encourage the sportspersons. Speaking to ANI, Roa said that tribal sports event was also organised at Sainik School in Golcolda on the occasion.

"Follow the path shown by Rajiv Gandhi to promote sports, I give Rs 1,000 to winners (one boy and one girl) of the race every year. I am conducting under-14, under-17, under-19 cricket tournaments for several years to mark the day," he said.

Other party leaders present on the occasion include Ponnam Prabhakar, Bhatti Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Jana Reddy.

Congress has announced to celebrate the occasion throughout the week. Several events will be organised to mark Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary by party workers at the block, district and state levels. (ANI)

