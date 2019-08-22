Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi (File photo)
Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi (File photo)

Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary observed in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:56 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Senior state Congress leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A run was also organised to mark the occasion.
Senior Telangana Congress leaders including state party president Uttam Kumar and former lawmaker V Hanumanthrao paid tribute to former Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. The leaders also garlanded Rajiv Gandhi's statue in Somajiguda area of the city.
A "Sadbhava Run" was organised and state party chief presented the awards to the winners of the run.
Former MP Haumanth Rao has been organising the run for the last 18 years on the occasion of Gandhi's birth anniversary to encourage the sportspersons. Speaking to ANI, Roa said that tribal sports event was also organised at Sainik School in Golcolda on the occasion.
"Follow the path shown by Rajiv Gandhi to promote sports, I give Rs 1,000 to winners (one boy and one girl) of the race every year. I am conducting under-14, under-17, under-19 cricket tournaments for several years to mark the day," he said.
Other party leaders present on the occasion include Ponnam Prabhakar, Bhatti Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Jana Reddy.
Congress has announced to celebrate the occasion throughout the week. Several events will be organised to mark Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary by party workers at the block, district and state levels. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:13 IST

Madras Day: Chennai turns 380 years old

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): "A city to some, a home to many" - this posting on Twitter by a user of the microblogging site aptly sums up the emotions of many who love Madras, now known as Chennai, as the city turned 380 years on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:57 IST

SC hears Ayodhya Case for 10th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The apex court on Thursday commenced the hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th consecutive day, with one of the litigants seeking enforcement of his right to worship at the disputed site.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Don't know Shehla Rashid says Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal, after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday denied knowing activist Shehla Rashid, minutes after sharing the stage with her at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led All-Party Demonstration against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:53 IST

Madras Day: Chennai turns 380 years old

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): "A city to some, a home to many" - this posting on Twitter by a user of the microblogging site aptly sums up the emotions of many who love Madras, now known as Chennai, as the city turned 380 years on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:45 IST

Students throng schools in J-K after restrictions are lifted

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A large number of students on Thursday thronged their schools, which have reopened after a fortnight of their closure in view of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:44 IST

Men thrashed, robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collides with other's

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Two men were beaten and allegedly got robbed of Rs 15 lakh after their car collided with another car in Punjabi Bagh here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:43 IST

Kolkata HC stays arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Kolkata High Court on Thursday stayed a bailable arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remark on creation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:39 IST

Thushar Vellappally held in UAE, Kerala CM seeks EAM...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention in the arrest of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:20 IST

U'Khand: Relief, rescue ops continue in flood-ravaged Arakot village

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Relief and rescue operations continued in flood-ravaged Arakot village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district on Thursday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:17 IST

Madras HC extends Rajiv case life convict Nalini's parole by 3 weeks

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday extended by three weeks the parole of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:10 IST

Govt, BJP have no role in Chidambaram's arrest: MoS Home GK Reddy

Hyderabad [India] Aug 22 (ANI): Refuting Congress party's charge of political vendetta, Minister of State for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government and his party BJP have no role in the arrest of P Chidambaram by the CBI in connection with the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:08 IST

With normalcy returning to Tral, people express faith in PM Modi

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): With normalcy returning to Tral town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after defanging of Article 370, which gave special status to the region, people here say they look forward to a brighter future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narend

Read More
iocl