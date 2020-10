Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Rajiv Jalota has been appointed as chairperson of Mumbai Port Trust by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on the proposal of the Shipping Ministry.



Jalota is a 1988 batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer. He is currently serving as the additional chief secretary in the higher and technical education department of the state government.

The outgoing Mumbai Port Trust chairman Sanjay Bhatia retired on July 31 earlier this year. (ANI)