Rajiv Kumar appears before CBI in Rose Valley case

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday appeared before the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Kumar was earlier served notice for interrogation in the matter.

In its May 23 interim order, the Kolkata High Court had directed Kumar to submit his passport to the CBI and prevented the investigating agency from arresting him for custodial interrogation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him.

The team was detained, taken to a police station and was later released.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the officer's residence. (ANI)

