Rajiv Saxena in touch with persons involved in AgustaWestland case: ED

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has contended that Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, has been in touch with other persons involved in the case since he was granted bail.

"While being out on bail, the respondent has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the commission of the offence of money laundering in the instant case and has been influenced by such persons," the ED said in its application, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Saxena by the court on February 25.

In its application, the agency accused Saxena of withholding the essential information in order to shield other accused persons and prevent their successful prosecution.

ED said that Saxena had failed to join the investigation "citing frivolous reasons", despite being called around 25 times.

"He, also without intimating the investigation officer, left for Mumbai, as he had checked out of his address known to this office," the application said.

The agency further asserted that Saxena hid his role and culpability in the case.

"He has acted in bad faith and contrary to the condition in which pardon was granted by providing selective evidence with regard to other persons. He willfully failed to disclose whole facts within his knowledge and to give documentary evidence, which is in his possession, is a clear attempt to shift his liability," reads the ED's application.

The hearing in the case will be held on July 18 in a special CBI court.

Saxena had last week received a summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, asking him to join the probe, as the latter is annoyed with Saxena for his "incomplete disclosure" of information.

Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland amounting to Rs 3,600 crore. (ANI)

