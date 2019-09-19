Rajnath bats for more R&D in defence production

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the need for more research and development (R&D), innovation and creation of cutting-edge technologies to become self-reliant in defence production.

"It is well said that when nations go to war, the one with the best technology is most likely to win," Singh said while inaugurating the seventh edition of 'Engineers' Conclave 2019' here.

This year's conclave is based on two themes -- Defence Technology and Innovation' and 'Transformation of Rural India Using Digital Technologies.'

During his address, Singh said that the Indian defence industry had not performed to its full potential in the past that led to the country's overwhelming dependence on imported arms.

He emphasised that developing critical and cutting-edge technologies indigenously will make the country self-sufficient, saving the precious foreign exchange, which could be utilised in other development activities in the country.

Stressing on the need for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defence, the Defence Minister said the AI is capable of bringing significant transformations in the way future military operations would be conducted.

"The government has already prepared a roadmap for making India a significant power of AI application in defence," remarked Rajnath.

Listing out the initiatives of the Centre, Singh said that Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme has been started to foster innovation and technology development in defence and aerospace by engaging industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators and R&D institutes.

"To encourage innovation, 'Make in India' initiative has ensured that opportunities are given to MSMEs and start-up companies. 'Start-up India' is providing a platform for conversion of new ideas into niche technology and its application," said Singh.

Reiterating the Centre's resolve to make India a USD five trillion economy by 2024 and subsequently USD 10 trillion by 2030, Singh said: "Defence is the major sector, which has to contribute significantly towards the realisation of this level of growth."

He expressed hope to achieve a turnover of USD 26 billion in aerospace and defence goods and services by 2025, creating employment for nearly two to three million people.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy, Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) president Dr Sanak Mishra and other officials of DRDO, ISRO, DPSUs, academia, and industries were also present at the inaugural function.

The 'Engineers' Conclave' is being organised by the INAE, in association with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), from September 19 to 21. (ANI)