Rajnath, CDS, Army chief brief former Defence Ministers on China border situation

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane briefed the former defence ministers, AK Antony and Sharad Pawar, on the China border situation on Friday during a meeting with Rajnath Singh.

"The two former defence ministers had some clarifications and doubts on the situation which were clarified by the CDS and the Army chief," sources said.





India and China had successfully disengaged in the Pangong lake area earlier this year following a standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) and but discussions have not led to progress towards disengagement from remaining friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that disengagement of troops in the Pangong Lake area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues along the LAC but the situation in the remaining areas is still unresolved. (ANI)

