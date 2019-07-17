Rajnath chairs review meeting of Air Wing, Air Acquisition Wing

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting of the Air Wing and Air Acquisition Wing of the Defence Ministry at South Block here on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Additional Secretary Subhash Chandra were also present in the review meeting.

Earlier on July 16, Rajnath Singh awarded Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2018, in the national capital.

He had also reviewed the operationalisation of newly dedicated joint venture -- Indo Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) -- at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh for the production of AK 203 assault rifles. (ANI)

