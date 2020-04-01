Rajnath directs organisations to 'redouble' efforts to assist civilian authorities in tackling COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, service chiefs and other officials to take stock of the ministry's preparedness to tackle the coronavirus.

Minister of State for Defence Ministry Shripad Naik, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, along with other officials also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

General Rawat informed the Defence Minister that several hospitals have been identified to exclusively deal with COVID-19 and more than 9,000 hospital beds have been made available.

"Defence Minister appreciated the efforts being made by various services, organisations and DPSUs in terms of evacuation, provision of healthcare in quarantine facilities and research and production of medical equipment such as sanitisers, facemasks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)," an official statement said.

Singh also directed all the organisations to "redouble" their efforts and work in close coordination with other ministries and organisations of central government in the crucial time.

The Chief of Naval Staff informed the minister that naval ships are on standby to extend any required assistance and said the Navy is extending assistance as required by local civilian administration.

The statement said that over 1,000 evacuees are quarantined at facilities in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Chennai, Manesar, Hindan and Mumbai. Their quarantine period will end by April 7.

The Chief of Air Staff informed that the Air Force planes conducted several sorties within the country in the last five days to transport approximately 25 tonnes of medical supplies.

More than 8,500 doctors and support staff are available to extend necessary assistance to civilian administration, informed the Army Chief. He also said that assistance to Nepal in the form of medical equipment will be delivered shortly.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that 50,000 litres of sanitisers made by DRDO labs were supplied to various security entities, including Delhi Police and another one lakh litres were supplied all over the country.

"A five-layered nano-technology face masks N99 are being made on a war footing. 10,000 have already been made and soon per day production will be extended to 20,000. DRDO labs have also supplied 40,000 other face masks to Delhi Police. DRDO Secretary being a member of the empowered Group of Secretaries is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the requirement of medical equipment," Reddy stated. (ANI)

