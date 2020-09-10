Rajnath, Florence Parly witness traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at Rafale induction ceremony

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase on Thursday.

The 'Sarva Dharma Puja' involved recitation of hymns, ayats, and mantras by priests of various religions.



This puja was followed by air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in an arrow formation.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, among other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, were also present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF.

The first five Rafale aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".

The aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. (ANI)