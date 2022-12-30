Rajnath, Gujarat CM express grief after PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed grief on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Rajnath highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that its void is "impossible to fill".

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday.

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said. (ANI)

