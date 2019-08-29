Rajnath inaugurates Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela in Leh

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the 26th Mela of Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela here.

The mela was organised by the Leh-based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) of DRDO, which was established in 1960 to meet the fresh food requirement of the soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, an official release said.

Gyal Phunchok Wangyal, Chief Executive Counselor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal amongst others were also present there.

"Through the technologies developed by the institute, the Army is getting locally grown fresh organic farm produce. As a spin-off of the technologies developed, farmers in Ladakh are able to produce a variety of fruits and vegetables resulting in improving their socio-economic condition," it said.

The interdependence created between the locals and the Army through the scientific endeavours of DIHAR has contributed to socio-economic upliftment of local farmers.

The institute is known for many success stories in translating science to alleviate real-life problems being faced in the remote Ladakh region. DIHAR is now working to develop newer technologies to make fresh food available even in the remotest locations in the Himalayas.

The Defence Minister visited the experimental farm of DIHAR where technologies for the production of quality organic fruits and vegetables were being demonstrated. (ANI)

