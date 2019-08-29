Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela in Leh on Thursday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela in Leh on Thursday.

Rajnath inaugurates Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela in Leh

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:01 IST

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the 26th Mela of Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela here.
The mela was organised by the Leh-based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) of DRDO, which was established in 1960 to meet the fresh food requirement of the soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, an official release said.
Gyal Phunchok Wangyal, Chief Executive Counselor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal amongst others were also present there.
"Through the technologies developed by the institute, the Army is getting locally grown fresh organic farm produce. As a spin-off of the technologies developed, farmers in Ladakh are able to produce a variety of fruits and vegetables resulting in improving their socio-economic condition," it said.
The interdependence created between the locals and the Army through the scientific endeavours of DIHAR has contributed to socio-economic upliftment of local farmers.
The institute is known for many success stories in translating science to alleviate real-life problems being faced in the remote Ladakh region. DIHAR is now working to develop newer technologies to make fresh food available even in the remotest locations in the Himalayas.
The Defence Minister visited the experimental farm of DIHAR where technologies for the production of quality organic fruits and vegetables were being demonstrated. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:10 IST

M Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate Aqua Aquaria India 2019 on Friday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate Aqua Aquaria India 2019, organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:10 IST

'Grateful' that KPCC received explanation in right spirit says Tharoor

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Facing criticism for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday stated that he was very "grateful" that Kerala Congress president received his explanation in the right spirit and has closed the matter

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:04 IST

South China Sea part of global commons: India

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday said the South China Sea is a part of global commons and it firmly stands for freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded commerce in international waters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:55 IST

CBI files supplementary charge sheet in chit fund case of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court here against three 'private' people including a former honorary secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in connection with a chit fund case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:51 IST

Taj Mahal gets babycare and feeding room for convenience of...

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday inaugurated a Babycare and Feeding Room in the campus of world-famous monument Taj Mahal in Agra and began the operation of a water conservation system at the historic site.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:47 IST

Cong revokes expulsion of ex-Maharashtra minister ahead of state polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday revoked the expulsion of former Maharashtra minister Satish Chaturvedi ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:40 IST

Northeast Cong general secretary challenges abrogation of Art 370 in SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Northeast Congress general secretary Padi Richo on Thursday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the recent abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:38 IST

Centre approves Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced the approval for the new Gorewada International Zoo to be inaugurated in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:32 IST

Telangana: Govt will provide employment to maximum tribal...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Asserting that the government will try to provide employment to maximum tribal population, Dr Nanda Kumar Sai, Chairperson National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Thursday said it is also trying to create an alternative for the same.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:32 IST

Pakistan should look into human rights violations in PoK: Rajnath Singh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan should look into the violation of human rights taking so brazenly in PoK instead of making statements on the internal matters of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:30 IST

Cong led in corruption, ran economy with double digit inflation...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Slamming the Congress for their "Unfit Govt Unfit Economy" campaign on social media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the UPA government led the country in corruption and ran the economy with double-digit inflation through 10 years of th

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:22 IST

Easing norms on FDI in SBRT will hurt 3 crore shopkeepers: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress on Thursday said that the "wrong" decision on FDI in single-brand retail trade (SBRT) will hurt 3 crore shopkeepers and bring under threat the employment of 15 crore workers.

Read More
iocl