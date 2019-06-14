Rajnath instructs DRDO to focus on projects of national importance

New Delhi (India), Jun 14 (ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited DRDO to review the progress of research and development activities in the area of defence technologies.

Upon arriving at the DRDO Bhawan, the Defence Minister paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's statue here. Thereafter, he was given detailed a presentation by DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy and senior scientists.

"The presentation covered recent achievements, details of major ongoing projects and the roadmap of DRDO. The Raksha Mantri was apprised about the DRDO developed cutting-edge, state of the art technologies and systems accepted by the armed forces and those under development," Defence Ministry officials said.

Singh appreciated the commitment and dedication of scientists and directed the research agency to focus its energies on flagship programmes of national importance. He appreciated the DRDO's initiatives to promote academia and industry and desired for such interaction to be enhanced further to create a greater scientific temper and production base, which would be a driving force for accelerated research and defence manufacturing.

The Defence Minister also released the publication "Roadmap of DRDO" which encapsulated the target of the organisation for ten years.

Singh congratulated DRDO for its singular achievements in strengthening the national defence capabilities and enabling the nation to join a select club of countries having some of the most advanced defence technologies such as Anti-Satellite Capability, 4.5th Generation Fighter Aircraft, Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&CS) and Ballistic Missile Defence Programme. (ANI)

