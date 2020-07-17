Rajnath leaves on two-day visit to Ladakh, J-K

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday left for Leh as part of his scheduled two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir.

He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). He is being accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MN Naravane.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Leaving for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it."

While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour.

During his visit to Ladakh on July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the soldiers where he had said, "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters, every mountain, every peak has seen the valour of Indian Army. The age of expansion is over. This is the age of development. History has seen that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back."

On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers were killed during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)