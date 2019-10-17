Rajnath meets BRO Director General in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lieutenant General Harpal Singh here on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar was also present during the meeting.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh meeting Director General Border Roads Organisation, Lt Gen Harpal Singh in New Delhi, today. Also seen is Defence Secretary Dr @drajaykumar_ias," the principal spokesperson of defence ministry tweeted.

Established in 1960, the BRO develops and maintains road networks in India's border areas. It operates and maintains over 32,885 kilometres of roads and about 12,200 metres of permanent bridges in the country. (ANI)