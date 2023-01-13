Rajnath meets with members of Jatav community in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met members of the Jatav community in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow.

He was seen talking to people including children.



"Those who are below the poverty line, they are getting food grains or not? There is no such stage there from which I can deliver a speech. I will come again," Singh said in his brief address to the people.

With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, the BJP is reaching out to the people across the country. The Ministers of the Modi government have been assigned the responsibilities of visiting the allotted constituencies and interacting with the people.

The Jatav community is seen to be strongly backing the Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati. Singh's initiative can be seen as the party's effort to reach out to the community.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda will embark on his visit to West Bengal on January 19 under the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.

The day-long visit is being planned for the party president to Krishnanagar city in Nadia district.

"We are still in the process of finalising the detailed schedule but as of now he is to visit the ISCKON Temple in the vicinity and will address a public meeting and hold an organisation meeting amongst other things," a top BJP functionary told ANI.

The BJP leader from West Bengal said that the party will focus on booth strengthening.

"He will also connect with our booth workers and we expect that close to 30000 people will connect with him through it. Booth strengthening is the one thing that our party will focus on," the BJP leader from Bengal told ANI. (ANI)