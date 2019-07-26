Rajnath on 3-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to sign defence-related MoUs

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to sign three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence cooperation with the African nation.

"During his visit, the Union Minister will hold bilateral talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Minister of National Defence Atanasio Ntumuke. The visit allowed both countries to review the state of bilateral cooperation and to reiterate the warm and friendly ties between Mozambique and India," Defence officials said.

Three MOUs related to defence cooperation will also be signed and the visit will conclude on July 30, they said.

Last year in February, retired General Vijay Kumar Singh, who has served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA-led Government, visited Mozambique and both the countries had reviewed the state of defence cooperation and agreed to accelerate the initiatives discussed earlier, with special emphasis on maritime security. (ANI)