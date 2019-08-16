Rajnath pays homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Pokhran

Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on his first death anniversary.

"In Pokhran, India emerged as a nuclear power. Despite all restraints, Atal ji gave permission for the nuclear test. India was listed among those countries which have nuclear power. I paid homage to Atal ji on his first death anniversary here," he told ANI.

"We have no first use policy regarding nuclear. It will depend on circumstances what will happen in the future," Singh added.

The nuclear test was conducted in May 1998 in Pokhran during the Vajpayee government.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister attended the closing ceremony of International Army Scout Masters competition in Jaisalmer.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014. (ANI)

