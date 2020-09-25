Rajnath says Balasubrahmanyam has left a big void in Indian music; Rahul says his voice will live on

New Delhi [India] September 25 (ANI): Offering condolences on the death of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he has left a big void in Indian music, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his voice would live on.

The 74-year-old musician died at a hospital in Chennai on Friday, following over a month-long fight with COVID-19.



Singh took to Twitter to express his anguish, saying Balasubrahmanyam "has left a big void in the Indian music industry." "He was popular among the music lovers for his beautiful renditions in some of the iconic films. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his voice that touched millions of lives will live on.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr SP Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on." (ANI)

