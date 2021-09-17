Rajnath Singh asks why some people demand Khalistan when entire Hindustan belongs to them

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked why some people demand Khalistan when the entire Hindustan belongs to them.

Union Defence Minister made this remark when he was attending the launch of a book titled 'Shining Sikh Youth of India' along with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Defence Minister said, "Indian culture had faced a lot of trouble in the past. If Indian culture has sustained today it's because of the Sikh community. The Sikh community has a glorious history but the irony is that many of them don't know their history."



"I would say teach your youths the history of the Sikh community. This country will never forget the contribution of the Sikh community. Some people demand Khalistan. Why do you talk about Khalistan, when the entire Hindustan is yours?" said the Defence Minister.

He said, "This year we are celebrating the 400th birth anniversary (Parkash Parv) of Guru Teg Bahadur. In the name of Guru Teg Bahadur, there is bravery, courage and his name and work both give us inspiration. The Sikh community serves Langar to everyone irrespective of their race, religion. Even PM Modi appreciates the history and sacrifices of the Sikh religion."

The Sikh community has propagated India's message that the whole world is one family and that had some caution been taken at the time of partition then Kartarpur Sahib would not have been in Pakistan, but in India. The Sikh community had a big contribution to the freedom struggle. When we got freedom and faced the tragedy of partition, Sikhs suffered a lot," said Singh.

"Sikh community also made a big contribution in the Ram Mandir movement. Nihang Sikhs first agitated for it. During the crisis of Afghanistan, our neighbour is also not deterring from its antics. We all have to be always ready to protect India," said Singh. (ANI)

