Rajnath Singh assures Parliament over inadvertent missile firing incident, says 'Indian missile systems reliable and safe'

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that a high-level probe has been ordered into the inadvertent firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan on March 9 saying that "if any lapses are found, action will be taken accordingly".

Addressing Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for "operations, maintenance, and inspection" of such systems were being reviewed in the wake of the incident.

"I'd like to tell this House about an incident that occurred on 9th March 2022. It's related to an accidental missile release during the inspection. During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit, around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released. While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident," the Defence Minister told Rajya Sabha.

Singh sought to assure Parliament that the "Indian missile system is very reliable and safe" and that the "safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order".

"I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our Armed Forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems," Singh said in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Defence Minister informed that the government has taken serious note of the incident, and that "a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered".

"The inquiry would determine the exact cause of the accident," said Singh

"We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified," he said.

India on March 11 had said that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance had led to the accidental firing of a missile.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Defence Ministry then said that it had ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing. (ANI)