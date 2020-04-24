Rajnath Singh chairs meeting with operational commanders of armed forces via video conference

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a video conference with operational commanders of the armed forces along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

They also discussed the COVID-19 situation during the conference.

Singh had on Thursday reviewed the functioning of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and their assistance to civilian authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

