Rajnath Singh condoles deaths in Aurangabad train accident

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday offered his condolences to the families of 16 migrant workers who were run over early this morning by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Taking to Twitter, he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The Rail accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is extremely tragic and unfortunate. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Railway Minister regarding the Aurangabad train accident.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," Modi said in a tweet.

At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).

The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital.

The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.

As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep. (ANI)

