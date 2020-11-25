Rajnath Singh condoles demise of prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of prominent Shia cleric and vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Kalbe Sadiq.

Maulana Sadiq breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Lucknow. Doctors said the 83-year-old cleric was suffering from cancer.

While praising the late cleric, Singh said that the Sadiq always stressed on strengthening brotherhood in the society.

"The passing away of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, a prominent Shia religious leader of India, is very sad. He was the Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and always stressed on strengthening the brotherhood in the society. He was a noble and 'azeem' personality. I express my condolences to his family and loved ones," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over the death of Maulana Sadiq, calling him the leading light for the Shia community.

"Extremely sad to hear that Janab Kalbe Sadiq Sb has passed away. He was a leading light for the Shia community and also the Vice President of the Muslim Personal Law Board. My sincere condolences to the family and all his well-wishers," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. (ANI)



