Rajnath Singh extends Diwali greetings to soldiers guarding borders of India

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday extended his wishes to the soldiers guarding the borders of the country, on the occasion of Diwali.

"On this occasion of Deepawali, I extend my best wishes especially to all the soldiers guarding the borders of the country and to their families. I salute the courage and valor of all the soldiers of the country and wish them good health," Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"I also wish Deepawali to the ex-servicemen of the country and their families. They have given their lives to the security and service of the country. Even though they are no longer in active service, their passion to do anything for the country remains at stake," he added.

The Defence Minister further stated, on this Diwali, the Prime Minister has made a request to all the countrymen to lit a diya (earthen lamp) at their home in honor of all the soldiers engaged in the defense of India.

"All of you must lit a diya for the soldiers and express your respect towards them," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings on Diwali. (ANI)










































