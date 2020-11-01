Rajnath Singh extends wishes to the 'Warriors of the East' on 100th Raising Day of Eastern Command

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his wishes to the "Warriors of the East" on the 100th Raising Day of the Eastern Command.



"Greetings and my best wishes to the Warriors of the East on the 100th Raising Day of Eastern Command. I salute their courage and indomitable spirit. Their service to India is unparalleled," Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Command also wished its defence civilian employees and veterans on this occasion.

"On the occasion of the Raising Day, #ArmyCdrEC wishes all ranks, defence civilian employees, veterans of Eastern Command and calls upon everyone to work with dedication and devotion as per true traditions and ethos of the Indian Army," Eastern Command tweeted. (ANI)

