Rajnath Singh greets Indian Army personnel on Army Day 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday extended his greeting to the Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day, 2020.

The Defence Minister shared a photo with the Indian Army personnel on his twitter handle.

"On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020," Singh tweeted.

Earlier today, CDS General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day.

Along with CDS and Army chief, chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tribute here. (ANI)



