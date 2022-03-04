Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi as real 'Samajwadi'

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a true 'Samajwadi' is the one who can free the people from fear, hunger and corruption and that the real 'Samajwadi' is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing an election rally at Malhani in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "They say that we are Samajwadi but in truth, Samajwadi is the one who can relieve the people from fear, hunger and corruption."

"If we test the statement, then the real Samajwadi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are 'Samajwadi' and 'Rashtrawadi'. And being a Defence minister, even the world's biggest power can harm the Bharat Mata," he added.



"Whenever the government of Samajwadi Party has come, the cases of rapes, loot, dacoity, corruption have increased in Uttar Pradesh. We do not need to tell you all this. You already know," he stated.

"Criminals are empowered, officials do not dare to touch the criminals in Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress rule," he further stated.

"Transfer and posting is a regular thing in the rule of BSP, SP, Congress but in the BJP's rule no one can dare to make the unnecessary transfer," he further stated.

"Within three years, no house will be left where tap and tap water is not provided. You must have seen the women carrying pots full of water from wells. I think women should be freed from this problem," he stated.

Polling for the seventh and the last phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

