New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held two review meetings over developments in eastern Ladakh.
A meeting was held at the residence of Defence Minister in the evening which was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.
The minister held a meeting earlier in the day in which the CDS, External Affairs Minister and three service chiefs were present.
During the ongoing de-escalation process, a violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in which an Army officer and two soldiers lost their lives.
The face-off took place on Monday night, leading to "casualties on both sides," the Army said in a statement.
"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the statement said.
Senior military officials of the two sides held a meeting to defuse the situation. This is the first violent incident near the LAC since 1975 in which casualties have taken place. (ANI)
Rajnath Singh holds second review meeting over developments in eastern Ladakh
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:38 IST
