Rajnath Singh holds second review meeting over developments in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held two review meetings over developments in eastern Ladakh.

A meeting was held at the residence of Defence Minister in the evening which was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

The minister held a meeting earlier in the day in which the CDS, External Affairs Minister and three service chiefs were present.

During the ongoing de-escalation process, a violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in which an Army officer and two soldiers lost their lives.

The face-off took place on Monday night, leading to "casualties on both sides," the Army said in a statement.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the statement said.

Senior military officials of the two sides held a meeting to defuse the situation. This is the first violent incident near the LAC since 1975 in which casualties have taken place. (ANI)

