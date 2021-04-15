Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Commanders' Conference

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) here.



The conference is aimed at addressing the issues of IAF's operational capabilities in the times to come, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

A series of discussions would be conducted over three days to address strategies and policies related to capabilities that would give IAF a significant edge over its adversaries.

"Various welfare and human resource (HR) measures to improve the administrative efficiency will also be discussed," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

