Rajnath Singh inaugurates Sisseri River bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, call for bolstering border infrastructure

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Sisseri River bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh and called for bolstering the border infrastructure, saying that national security is the topmost priority of the government.

The 200-metre long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as it would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.

"The government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view the security of the people residing in the border areas. Infrastructural up-gradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," said Singh.

Singh further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), keeping in mind the economic interests of the country, especially the North-East.

"You must have seen that during the ASEAN summit in Bangkok recently, our PM took a very important decision that India will not be a part of RCEP. Farmers, labourers, factories and industries would have got affected had India joined the RCEP. This is a big decision," he said.

The Union Minister added that the government's focus on the Act East Policy would open new doors of rapid infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh.

He expressed confidence that just as the Sisseri River bridge would help the development of Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang, the strong infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would also act as a bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.

The Sisseri River bridge provides connectivity to Tinsukia via Dhola-Sadia bridge.

It was constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"This bridge is also strategically important from the military viewpoint and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway. The bridge will play an important role in the overall development adding that it would open more avenues in the fields of employment, trade and tourism," said Singh.

He also commended BRO for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges in the border areas all over the country and meeting the strategic needs of the Armed Forces.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Director General Border Roads Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Shri Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

