Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Sisseri River bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, call for bolstering border infrastructure

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated the Sisseri River bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh and called for bolstering the border infrastructure, saying that national security is the topmost priority of the government.
The 200-metre long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as it would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.
"The government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view the security of the people residing in the border areas. Infrastructural up-gradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," said Singh.
Singh further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), keeping in mind the economic interests of the country, especially the North-East.
"You must have seen that during the ASEAN summit in Bangkok recently, our PM took a very important decision that India will not be a part of RCEP. Farmers, labourers, factories and industries would have got affected had India joined the RCEP. This is a big decision," he said.
The Union Minister added that the government's focus on the Act East Policy would open new doors of rapid infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh.
He expressed confidence that just as the Sisseri River bridge would help the development of Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang, the strong infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would also act as a bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.
The Sisseri River bridge provides connectivity to Tinsukia via Dhola-Sadia bridge.
It was constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
"This bridge is also strategically important from the military viewpoint and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway. The bridge will play an important role in the overall development adding that it would open more avenues in the fields of employment, trade and tourism," said Singh.
He also commended BRO for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges in the border areas all over the country and meeting the strategic needs of the Armed Forces.
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Director General Border Roads Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Shri Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:37 IST

BJP MLC says Telangana RTC workers suicide is 'state-sponsored murder'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): BJP MLC Ramchander Rao on Friday dubbed the deaths of striking TSRTC workers as "state-sponsored murder" and said the plight of the protestors will bring down the TRS government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the party's Maharashtra unit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:32 IST

Pramod Sawant greets press fraternity on National Press Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to the press fraternity on the National Press Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:30 IST

Delhi: 1 arrested from IGI airport with drones, 10K memory cards

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Customs officials on Friday arrested one passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and recovered drones and 10,000 memory cards from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:28 IST

Odisha: Terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as accident appears to be...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After a row sparked in the Odisha Assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death as an accident, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Friday said that it appeared to be a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:27 IST

TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as "psycho", and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:24 IST

IIT Madras student's death is not suicide, says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The death of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef is not suicide and there are many questions around her demise, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:19 IST

7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:03 IST

IIT Madras suicide: Victim's father meets CM, urges proper probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Abdul Latheef, father of Fathima Latheef, the IIT Madras student who committed suicide, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:59 IST

Union Minister Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards during...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was shown black flags and placards that read 'Go back' allegedly by ruling TMC supporters when she went to visit people affected by cyclone Bulbul in Gosaba area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:58 IST

Sonia, Pawar to meet on Sunday to decide future course of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet on Sunday to discuss the next course of action about the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:53 IST

Consumer expenditure survey not to be released due to `data...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The results of Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 will not be released in view of data quality issues, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday.

Read More
iocl