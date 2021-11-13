Rajnath Singh inaugurates UP's first operationalised private sector defence manufacturing facility in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's first operationalised private sector defence manufacturing facility in Lucknow on Saturday.

Established in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), Lucknow, the facility will be run by Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTC industries. It will manufacture parts for aircraft engines, helicopter engines, structural parts for aircraft, drones and UAV, submarines, ultra-light artillery Guns, space launch vehicles and strategy systems etc.

Defence Minister also laid the foundation stone for an integrated metal manufacturing facility under PTC industries that will produce key raw materials in titanium and other exotic alloys for aerospace applications.



The plant will significantly reduce the country's dependence on imports for all platforms which require titanium and nickel superalloys, said the Ministry of Defence.

Applauding PTC Industries Limited, Singh said that the two units will prove to be major milestones in the path of self-reliance in defence in the times to come. He appreciated the fact that PTC supplies products to renowned companies in India and abroad, contributing to the Government's vision of transforming India into a net defence exporter.



On PTC obtaining the clearance certificate of critical On-line Fittings (OLFs) for defence applications from the Ministry of Defence recently, Rajnath Singh said, the clearance will prove to be a big step in 'Make in India' and achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Emphasizing the need for continuous modernisation of the Armed Forces in the rapidly changing global security environment, he said that the public and private sectors, academia and research and development organisations provide solutions to these problems.

"The Indian defence industry has the potential to develop quality and cost-effective equipment which will not only bolster national security but export the military hardware to the world," Singh said.

Reaffirming the government's resolve of 'Make in India and Make for the World', Singh listed out a series of measures undertaken to achieve self-reliance in defence, including earmarking around 64 per cent of its modernisation funds under capital acquisition budget for 2021-22 for procurement from domestic companies; notifying two positive lists of over 200 items to increase exports and Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, setting up of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; free transfer of technology of DRDO and Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative.

Defence Minister added that all efforts are being made to provide a suitable growth environment to the private sector. "We have opened up opportunities to build a mega defence programme, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks and submarines through a strategic partnership model which will help our private companies grow in stature and become global giants in the times to come. Recently, a Rs 22,000 crore contract was signed for transport plane 'C-295'. Most of these planes will be made in India in collaboration with our industry," he stated.

He noted that the Armed Forces have also supported the drive for Aatmanirbharta in Defence. Singh stated that all these initiatives by the government have resulted in an increase in the number of contracts being awarded to the indigenous defence industry. This includes the recent LCA Tejas contract of about Rs 50,000 crore given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. He stressed that from prioritising procurement from Indian-IDMM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) categories to supporting Research and Development, the government is striving to harness technology through active engagement with industry, academia, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, quality controllers etc.

"In the last seven years, our defence exports have crossed the mark of Rs 38,000 crore and more than 10,000 SMEs have joined in the defence sector. Research and development, startup, innovation and employment have also increased as a result of these policies," Singh added. (ANI)