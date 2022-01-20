Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO team for successful test-fire of advanced BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

New Delhi [India], January 20 [ANI]: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday complimented Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) teams and industry over the successful test-fire of the enhanced version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

"The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with increased indigenous content and improved performance was successfully test-fired today from Chandipur. Rajnath Singh congratulates BrahMos Missile, DRDO teams and industry for the successful flight test," Defence Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO appreciated "scientists and engineers for continuously putting efforts to maximise the weapon systems efficiency."



"The flight test is a major milestone in the way forward for the BrahMos programme. The highly manoeuvrable missile cruised at supersonic speed for its maximum range and all mission objectives were met. The missile was equipped with the advanced indigenous technologies and followed a modified optimal trajectory for enhanced efficiency and improved performance," reads the official statement.

"The missile with the modified control system has been fine-tuned to achieve an enhanced capability. This flight test was monitored by all the sensors of the range instrumentation including telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems deployed across the eastern coast and the downrange ships," it added.

BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between DRDO and NPOM, Russia, has been continuously upgrading the powerful, highly versatile BrahMos to increase its effectiveness and lethality against sea and land targets.

BrahMos is the potent missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces. (ANI)

