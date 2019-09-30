Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File photo/ANI
Rajnath Singh launches website of DefExpo 2020

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday launched the website of the 11th edition of DefEXpo.
The event is scheduled to be held in Lucknow from February 05 to 08, next year.
According to the official statement, the website, (www.defexpo.gov.in) will provide online services to the exhibitors, besides hosting informative content about the product profile of Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factories.
The website enables exhibitors to register and book space online as per their requirements on the first-come-first-serve basis.
It also facilitates online payments, booking of conference halls and venues for Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings.
Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before October 31, 2019, the statement read.
However, general visitors are required to pre-register on the website and they would be sent e-tickets on their registered email ids. (ANI)

