Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Thal Sena Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

Also, present on the occasion was Army Chief General MM Naravane.

"The foundation stone of the Thal Sena Bhawan will work as a source of inspiration for all of us," Singh said and added that because of our brave soldiers, India is known as a competent nation in the world today.

A multi-faith prayer was held at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Thal Sena Bhawan.

Approximately 7.5 lakh square meter of the area will be constructed to house the office complex and parking. A total of 6,014 offices will be constructed which will house offices for 1684 officers both military and civilian, and 4330 sub staff.

It will generate minimum 2 lakh hours of skilled and unskilled work and generate jobs for youth. (ANI)