New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia. Singh is likely to discuss the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership during the visit and also attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
The visit comes days after the violent face-off with China in which 20 Indian Armymen were killed in Galwan valley in Ladakh.
"Leaving for Moscow on a three day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow," the Defence Minister tweeted.
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar is also accompanying the minister. (ANI)
Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia, to discuss defence and strategic partnership
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:55 IST
New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia. Singh is likely to discuss the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership during the visit and also attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.