Rajnath Singh meets CDS, service chiefs, EAM over developments in Galwan Valley, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar over the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

During the ongoing de-escalation process, a violent face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, including an officer and two soldiers, in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

According to the Indian Army, the face-off took place on Monday night, leading to "casualties on both sides."

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a statement.

The statement read that senior military officials of the two sides are currently engaged in a meeting to defuse the situation.

After 1975 this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup, India and China were holding talks in Eastern Ladakh.

Army sources had said there has been disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at more locations where they had been in standoff positions for last many weeks now. (ANI)

