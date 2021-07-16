Rajnath Singh meets Defence Civilian Employees' Federations over OFB Corporatisation issue

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an interaction with the three recognised Defence Civilian Employees' Federations on the issues related to Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in New Delhi on Friday.

The three federations included the All India Defence Employees' Federation, Indian National Defence Workers' Federation and Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh.

As per a press release, Rajnath gave a patient hearing to the concerns expressed by the Federations on OFB Corporatisation.



"The Federations stated various points, mainly seeking a last chance to improve OFB performance while continuing in the present set-up for some more years; the Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 not to be converted into an Act; protecting the service conditions of the OFB employees post-corporatisation and ensuring workload for the new corporate entities," the release stated.

Secretary (Defence Production), Raj Kumar has clarified that the new corporate entities would be 100 per cent government-owned and has suggested that further discussions with the employees' representatives should continue with the department to identify specific issues, which can be brought before the Empowered Group of Ministers from time to time.

Rajnath also assured that the interests of the employees would be protected while implementing the decision of OFB corporatisation.

He has appealed to the Federations to continue discussions with the department and said, "Issues, if any, would be considered sympathetically by the Empowered Group of Ministers under my Chairmanship." (ANI)

